Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,540,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,601 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth $6,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 619,773 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,648,000 after purchasing an additional 554,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 1.0 %

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

NYSE:BVN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

