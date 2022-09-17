Comparing Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivos and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Motus GI 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Motus GI has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 258.26%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Vivos.

This table compares Vivos and Motus GI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 1,793.65 -$2.53 million N/A N/A Motus GI $390,000.00 24.69 -$19.03 million ($7.66) -0.42

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motus GI.

Risk & Volatility

Vivos has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -122.61% Motus GI -4,402.92% -214.97% -79.27%

Summary

Vivos beats Motus GI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

