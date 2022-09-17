Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Update

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,640,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 11,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other Compass news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $288,049.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $713,226 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Stock Performance

COMP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,106,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,048. Compass has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.