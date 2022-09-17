ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,660,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 15,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.90. The company has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

