ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lifted by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $113.13 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Societe Generale raised their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.