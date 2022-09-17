Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,600 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the August 15th total of 376,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,419.2 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $127.55.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.