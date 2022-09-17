Contrasting a.k.a. Brands (AKA) and The Competition

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -11.77 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $22.11 billion $1.27 billion -10.77

a.k.a. Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 76 582 2522 30 2.78

This is a summary of recent recommendations for a.k.a. Brands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus target price of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 366.67%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 42.96%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -12.76% 487.35% -7.46%

Summary

a.k.a. Brands peers beat a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

