Contrasting Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT – Get Rating) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Digiliti Money Group and Charge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digiliti Money Group N/A N/A N/A Charge Enterprises -12.54% -288.82% -33.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digiliti Money Group and Charge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digiliti Money Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charge Enterprises $477.02 million 0.83 -$51.67 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Digiliti Money Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charge Enterprises.

23.4% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Digiliti Money Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digiliti Money Group and Charge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digiliti Money Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Charge Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Charge Enterprises has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 315.58%.

Summary

Digiliti Money Group beats Charge Enterprises on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digiliti Money Group

Digiliti Money Group, Inc. provides technology solutions and services to the financial services industry. It offers remote deposit capture technology and related services to banks, credit unions, and other types of financial institutions or financial service organizations. The company was formerly known as Cachet Financial Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Digiliti Money Group, Inc. in April 2017. Digiliti Money Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Cody, Wyoming.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments. Its Telecommunications segment offers internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company's Infrastructure segment focuses on physical wireless networking elements including 4G and 5G, cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications and EVC solutions including design, engineering, vendor specification, construction, installation, and maintenance of electric vehicle chargers. This segment also offers network of personal charging power banks situated in bars, restaurants, transit hubs, and sporting arenas. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021.Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

