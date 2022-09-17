Contrasting Power REIT (NYSE:PW) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Power REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Power REIT and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A VICI Properties 0 1 9 1 3.00

Volatility and Risk

VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $36.45, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. Given VICI Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Power REIT.

Power REIT has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power REIT and VICI Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $8.46 million 4.81 $5.14 million $1.11 10.82 VICI Properties $1.51 billion 21.32 $1.01 billion $1.01 33.09

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 51.92% 8.68% 4.80% VICI Properties 34.06% 8.82% 4.70%

Summary

VICI Properties beats Power REIT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

