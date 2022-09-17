Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.72-$12.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.00.

COO stock opened at $291.45 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $283.03 and a one year high of $444.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.91 and a 200-day moving average of $346.23.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,145,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

