Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Short Interest Update

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRZN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.90. 35,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Company Profile

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

