Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Update

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 433,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Core Laboratories by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 370,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,492,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

CLB stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.59. 1,172,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.61 million, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

