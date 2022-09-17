Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

CNM stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $122,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $131,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

