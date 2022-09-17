Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,651,000 after purchasing an additional 155,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,387,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,875,000 after purchasing an additional 608,800 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $22,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

