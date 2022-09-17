Covington Capital Management Acquires 150 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in IQVIA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $205.04 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.06.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

