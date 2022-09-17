Covington Capital Management Buys 43 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $425.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 467.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.42.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

