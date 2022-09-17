Covington Capital Management Grows Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 6,208.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,700 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.