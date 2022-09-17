Covington Capital Management Has $8.23 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.61 and its 200-day moving average is $412.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

