Covington Capital Management Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.3 %

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

