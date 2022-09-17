Covington Capital Management Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of DHR stock opened at $277.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.57 and a 200 day moving average of $269.90. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.45.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
