Cowen Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,176,000 after purchasing an additional 806,442 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

