Credit Suisse Group Boosts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $98.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

