Credit Suisse Group Trims dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Target Price to CHF 590

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 677 to CHF 590 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
dormakaba Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRRKF opened at $467.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.00 and its 200-day moving average is $508.89. dormakaba has a 52-week low of $467.00 and a 52-week high of $467.00.
About dormakaba
