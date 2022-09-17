CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,108,500. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
