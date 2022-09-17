Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.97

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.97 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.82). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.85), with a volume of 48,660 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.43 million and a P/E ratio of 1,007.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

