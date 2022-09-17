Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 748,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. 979,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

