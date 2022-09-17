Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,809 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,510,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 681,240 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of CUE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 76,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,351. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 418.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

