Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,562 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

MS stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,989,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,831. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

