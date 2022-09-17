Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.24. 4,283,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,987. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

