Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 94,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 54,281,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,941,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

