Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 5,318 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.00. 2,095,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,653. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

