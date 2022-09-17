Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 6,300 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.9 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,984,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,568. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.98.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

