CumRocket Trading Down 13.9% This Week (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, CumRocket has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CumRocket coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. CumRocket has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $34,081.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000406 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031429 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About CumRocket

CumRocket (CRYPTO:CUMMIES) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2021. CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto. CumRocket’s official website is cumrocket.io.

Buying and Selling CumRocket

According to CryptoCompare, “CumRocket is a deflationary token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. This is a token that rewards holders and punishes sellers, which can encourage a steadier price action. CumRocket is a community project, meaning that the community will be involved in the development of the project, each member will be able to participate in discussion and submit ideas. CumRockets main goal is to tap into the porn industry and provide a novel 18+ NFT marketplace where users will be able to buy, sell, swap and collect exclusive 18+ content. As well as a platform that creators can charge for private content, where they get paid in crypto and tipped in $CUMMIES.”

