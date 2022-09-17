D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 2,877 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 290,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,533. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.