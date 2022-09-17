Dai Hits 24 Hour Volume of $184.01 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar. Dai has a market cap of $6.83 billion and approximately $184.01 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.41 or 0.02835351 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00103443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00827337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,834,911,627 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com/en.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

