Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

Shares of DTRUY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 47,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,252. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler Truck presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

