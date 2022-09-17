Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 327,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 153,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Dalrada Financial Stock Up 27.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries provide clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision engineering solutions. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

