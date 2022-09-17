Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Short Interest Up 22.6% in August

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Hill Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after buying an additional 417,198 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 0.0 %

PLAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,103. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

