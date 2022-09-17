DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $598,521.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $598,521.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.91 or 0.02054576 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00823363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance/#/home.

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

