Dero (DERO) Price Tops $3.88 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00019312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $49.88 million and approximately $126,881.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000460 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,862,044 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

