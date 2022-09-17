DEXA COIN (DEXA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $125,167.00

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. DEXA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $125,167.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEXA COIN has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.62 or 0.02153311 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00103663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DEXA COIN was first traded on January 24th, 2021. DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DEXA COIN is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXA Messenger is a social platform that emphasizes user privacy & does not monetize users' information in any way. The platform is equipped with end-to-end chat & call encryption, allowing users to communicate safely and openly in their social groups via HD voice/video calls, file sharing.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

