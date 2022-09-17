Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Director Acquires C$20,333.97 in Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) Director Mary Garden bought 3,429 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,333.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$308,087.22.

Mary Garden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Mary Garden bought 2,925 shares of Dexterra Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,047.25.

On Friday, August 12th, Mary Garden purchased 7,700 shares of Dexterra Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,663.00.

Dexterra Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:DXT traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.50. The stock has a market cap of C$381.54 million and a PE ratio of 29.25. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.37 and a 1-year high of C$9.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Dexterra Group

Several research firms have issued reports on DXT. Raymond James downgraded Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.