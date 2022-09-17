DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the August 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DFDDF stock remained flat at $54.55 on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DFDS A/S from 390.00 to 400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, refuse derived fuel, and tour operators.

