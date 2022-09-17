DFX Finance Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (DFX)

DFX Finance (DFX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One DFX Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFX Finance has a total market cap of $8.95 million and $288,626.00 worth of DFX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DFX Finance has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DFX Finance Profile

DFX Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. DFX Finance’s official website is dfx.finance. DFX Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFX Finance is a decentralized foreign exchange (FX) protocol optimized for trading fiat-backed foreign stablecoins, (CADC, EURS, XSGD, etc.), its contracts to provide true financial localization for the customers of your global business. A decentralized protocol where users can swap non-USD stablecoins pegged to various foreign currencies is not only important, but necessary.”

