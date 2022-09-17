DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Update

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DHB Capital Price Performance

Shares of DHBC stock remained flat at $9.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,357. DHB Capital has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHBC. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 948,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 411,304 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 257,818 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 367,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHB Capital

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.