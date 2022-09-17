dHedge DAO (DHT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $266,619.00

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $266,619.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 348.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.15 or 1.01186788 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00829568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO’s launch date was September 10th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,915,079 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge and its Facebook page is accessible here. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode.With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

