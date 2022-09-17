DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DICE. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

DICE stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

