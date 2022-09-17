DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DICE. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.
DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance
DICE stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
