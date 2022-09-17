Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $248,089.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.82 or 0.02032757 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00827941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,142,655 coins. Digital Fitness’ official website is 360wellness.io/defit. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

