DigitalBits Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 77.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $3.00 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.