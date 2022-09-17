Divergent Planning LLC Has $20.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Divergent Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 14.8% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,628,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VO stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.25. 769,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,189. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

